Ghana: GWCL Takes 28 Debtors to Court

Cape Coast — The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) has commenced the prosecution of 28 individuals and institutions in the Central Region, for their indebtedness to the company.

About GH₵ 305, 000 is expected to be retrieved from the customers, who are owing the company as some of them are in arrears of GH₵ 5,000 while the highest debtor was owing GH₵ 50, 000.

The company has taken the cases to the Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abrem (KEEA) Municipal Magistrate Court and the Cape Coast District Court to start prosecution of the defaulting customers.

At the KEEA Municipal Magistrate Court, three defaulters were expected to appear before the court, but only one turned up when the case was called.

The case was adjourned to December 6, while the GWCL was asked to re-serve notice to the two other defaulters, who were not in court.

Two out of three defaulters were present when the case was called at Cape Coast District Court.

A representative of Sanaa Lodge Hotel, in Cape Coast, which was in arrears of Gh₵17,000 explained that the facility was given to the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) for use as covid-19 treatment centre.

The court presided by Miss Mansima Ackon, asked the representative to present documents stating the agreement between management of the facility and the RCC.

She said, since the debt accrued from 2015, the institution should be aware of the arrears owed the GWCL, before management handed the facility over to the RCC for use.

The lawyer for the GWCL, Isaac Aggrey Fynn, told journalists that the company was determined in ensuring that it retrieved all monies from defaulting customers.

He said consumers had obligation to pay for services rendered them and they could seek clarification on issues concerning such services.

The Regional Communications Manager for GWCL in charge of Central and Western Regions, said that the company was determined to use the law court to collect all debt owed it.

He, therefore, urged customers to ensure that they settle all outstanding debt with reference to water consumption.