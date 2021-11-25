Zimbabwe: Trial Date For Mamombe Next Year

The State yesterday indicated that it was expecting to furnish MDC-Alliance members Joana Mamombe and Cecilia Chimbiri with a trial date on a matter they are accused of criminally-insulting the police in Harare early this year.

Mr Lancelot Mutsokoti applied that the duo return to Harare Magistrates Court on January 25 when they expect to furnish them with a trial date.

Mamombe and Chimbiri, through their lawyer Mr Charles Kwaramba, did not oppose the State's application.

Mr Kwaramba, however, raised concern over the conduct of police whom he said were often calling his clients with intentions to serve them with summons to appear in court on similar allegations.

He said the police were continuously calling Mamombe and Chimbiri despite informing them that the matter was already before the court.

Mr Kwaramba asked the State to engage the police and rectify the issues.

Mr Mutsokoti undertook to engage the police over the matter.

It is alleged that while at the intersection of Kwame Nkrumah Avenue and Sam Nujoma Street the two motor vehicles were stopped by traffic lights.

The court heard that Mamombe and Chimbiri opened their windows and started shouting at the police officers saying: "Police officers leave those accused persons you have arrested because you will infect them with Covid".

It is alleged that they went on to shout and insult the police officers on duty, leading to their arrest.

Harare regional magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje presided.