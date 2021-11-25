Liberia: Visiting Clergyman Identifies With Kakata Stadium Stampede Victims' Families - Says It Was Sad and Regretful

Monrovia — Renowned Ivorian Bishop Mohammed Sanogo has expressed regrets over the recent incident which led to the deaths of two minors at the Nancy Doe Sports Stadium in Kakata, outside Monrovia

Bishop Sanogo is the Founder and General Overseer of the Messages De Vie (Messages for Life) Ministry based in Cote D'Ivoire. The ministry was founded in 1996.

He and his team are presently in Liberia holding divine and miracle intervention crusades under the captioned a 'New Liberia with Jesus" as part of his ministry's "Impact Nation" initiative.

Two separate crusades have already been concluded in Ganta and Kakata in Nimba and Margibi counties respectively.

The "Impact Nation" initiative was created in 2014 to preach the gospel to all nations through evangelism crusades, and social actions to assist the needy people through compassion acts including the distribution of food, household materials, free medical care programs, including surgeries for children, women and men.

It can be recalled that two children were pronounced dead, while five others were injured as a result of a stampede at the Nancy doe sports stadium in Kakata during a program for children at the end of a three-day crusade of Bishop Sanogo.

Parents and the children trooped to the stadium when news broke out that the ministry was distributing school materials as gifts to the minors. The victims were identified as Jallah Molley, 6 and Ben Kamara, 2.

But speaking to Reporters at a media stakeout held at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex in Paynesville on Wednesday, Bishop Sanogo disclosed though the incident did not happen during the program which was organized for children in the area, his ministry regrets the situation.

He noted that some citizens in the area decided to storm the stadium by 1AM on the day of the incident, even though the event was scheduled for 7AM.

He pointed out that the huge crowd at the stadium prior to the arrival of him and his team triggered the incident, which he described as sad and unfortunate.

"This was a very sad part of our campaign in Kakata, Margibi County which happened because of the distress of the population. It was not during the program when this happened. Our team of security was not there. Many were injured but two of them passed away and this is very, very sad. I was very shocked and it was very hard for my heart because we came to help people and show love when this happened".

Bishop Sanogo pointed out that following the incident, he mandated a team of missionary to assess the situation and meet with the bereaved families.

According to him, some of the missionaries still remain in the county as part of follow-up to take full responsibilities of those who have been injured and are hospitalized.

Bishop Sanogo disclosed that the school fees of the older children involved in the stampede will be paid by his ministry.

He encouraged citizens to always "follow instructions" to avoid the reoccurrence of the incident in Kakata.

Bishop Sanogo stated that despite the situation, he remains fully prepared and unbending to carry on his assigned tasks and responsibilities to win souls for the Lord.

Currently, Bishop Sanogo and his team are holding similar crusade at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex in Paynesville, outside Monrovia. It runs from now on Friday, November 26.

"We are very happy that in times of difficulties and by the grace of God we are here. If you want to do the works of God, Satan wants to fight or stop you. But you have to persevere".

He said citizens should avoid being in rush to receive free gifts, medical attention and others as his ministry remain poised to ensure that everyone receives something that will not only be a gift, but it will also be a channel for miracles.

Poverty

Speaking further, Bishop Sanogo observed the growing wave of poverty not only in Liberia, but other countries across the African continent.

He said poverty remains a disease in many African countries due to evil spirits that are visible in those areas.

He emphasized that the sharing of the blood of innocent citizens in the past, bad governance, among others are also contributing factors for the high rate of poverty across the African continent.

Despite the challenges, Bishop Sanogo urged Liberians to turn away from their wicked ways and draw closer to God.

"Some people have the power to link with some very, very bad spirit which could improve poverty and difficulties. God shows us love and God wants to show to the Liberian people that he can come again to heal. Drop that behavior and bad attitudes and come back to God".

He, however, disclosed that a team of missionary from his ministry remains in Margibi and Nimba to assess the situations the locals are faced with in those areas and see how best his ministry can make some interventions.

Free medical outreach

Hundreds of Liberians are benefitting from a free healthcare delivery and medical services being undertaking by the Messages of Life Ministry of Bishop Sanogo.

Bishop Sanogo pointed out that the humanitarian gestures and free medical programs being carried out by his ministry in Liberia and other parts of the world are in fulfillment of the story of the "good Samaritan" in the Holy Bible.

He emphasized that all of the medical services, including C-Section are being rendered by professional and qualified doctors and nurses, headed by Dr. Djoko Raymonde, on a free of charge basis.

"Jesus said to us that we have to do the same. Monrovia is the final destination and we believe that God is going to do greater things in Monrovia. We have started with compassion or medical care. You don't have to pay anything for treatment. The doctors and nurses are available and they will welcome you; there are also free medical consultations ongoing and this medical program is a gift from Jesus".

Bishop Sanogo maintained that medical practitioners of various specialties will adequately diagnose, treat or provide prescription to patients, including women and children to guarantee their health conditions to worship and praise God.

He noted that those who have been diagnosed with various kinds of illnesses will not go elsewhere to seek medicines because; the pharmacists of his ministry's medical team are fully ready and prepared to provide medicines of different types to patients.

He pointed out that though medicines are being given by doctors and nurses following the diagnosis, prayers are normally rendered by him to ensure that the medicines and others given to patients are workable through God's intervention.

"We have tons and tons of medication and we are carrying on free consultations. Everything that we give to people, we give with our hearts and all if I give you medicine for your eyes.

He, however, urged Liberians and other foreign residents residing in the country to always remain prayerful and have faith in God despite the different situations, challenges or difficulties they continue to encounter on a regular basis.

Bishop Sanogo, however, used the occasion to commend the Government of Liberia (GOL), through President George Manneh Weah, for the level of support and cooperation given him and his team since they arrived in the country.