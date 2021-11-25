Liberia: LFA Cancels All November 28 League Matches

Monrovia — The Liberia Football Association LFA has rescheduled all of its league matches previously scheduled for Sunday November 28 in the first and women's division.

According to the FA communication to clubs matches that should have been played on November 28 will not be played on Wednesday December 1, 20221.

A communication sent to the clubs on November 24th signed by LFA secretary General Isaac Montgomery stated that the reason for the postponement of the matches is because Liberian champions LPRC Oilers will be in CAF Cup action on the same day against South African outfit Olando Pirates at the Samuel K. Doe Sports Complex in Liberia.

Due to the rescheduling of Sunday's matches the Patrol Trade Cup matches that should have been played on December 1, 2021 have all been canceled and put to another date to be announced by the football house the LFA communication added.

It is the second time the football House has rescheduled matches this season for Oilers CAF engagement to give the Liberian team time to prepare for their international competition.

At the start of the current League the super cup matches in both the male and female category that served as the opener of the league were pushed from October 24 to October 31 because of the Oil boys matches than with Raja Cascablace in the champions league a game the Moroccan qualified on a 4-0 aggrateget after two 2-0 defeats over the Liberian Champions.

In Sunday rescheduled matches Nimba Kwado and Sandie FC should have come face to face while Watanga meet LISCR FC.

Bea Mountain the League Leaders was expected to play Champions LPRC Oilers, then Mighty Barrolle and Invincible Eleven restored their rivalry in Buchanan City.

FreePort FC was to take on Heaven Eleven and Monrovia Club Breweries faced Nimba United.

Meanwhile, the visitors are expected in Liberia with 50-man Delegation on a Chartered Flight according to reports from South Africa.

The 50-man Pirates delegation will include players, technicians, administrators and others for the first meeting between both clubs.

The duel is expected to be a strange one between teams that have little information as it relates to current performance. But notwithstanding, the match will bring a frenzy atmosphere as both sides will be aiming to get a better first leg result before the second leg on the weekend of December 3-5 in Johannesburg.

Oilers are sixth in the Orange First Division league while Orlando Pirates are seventh in the DSTv premiership.