Liberia: University Liberia to Offer Fisheries Science Degree Soon

Monrovia — If all processes that hinged on offering new college degrees at any higher institution of learning are concluded, the state run University of Liberia will in the next two years introduce Fisheries Science to prepare the next breed or people to manage Liberia's rich fisheries sector.

This was disclosed on Wednesday November 24, 2021 by National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority (NaFAA) Director-General, Madam Emma Metieh Glassco.

With support from the World Bank and the Liberian government, Madam Glassco said NaFAA, is working out all modalities for the introduction of the Degree by 2023.

The fisheries sector offers huge prospect for Liberia's economic recovery process, but it has been noticed that most students do not take interest in ocean governance and fisheries management, and the NaFAA boss believes working with the University of Liberia to teach Fisheries Science will ignite interest among students.

She was speaking Wednesday November 24, 2021 at West Point while interacting with students of the Global Harvest Institute's Mentorship of Madam Emma Metieh Glassco House of Innovation.

The NaFAA boss was invited to innovate students on their path to career development following their high school education.

She challenged the students to be focused, determined, dedicated and consistent when going after a goal, cautioning them not to allow their present condition to define their future.

"Innovation is to identify a problem and find solution. Keep pushing. Consistency matters when pursuing your dream. Keep doing what you want to do and God will guide you through" the NaFAA fisheries boss said.

The Global Harvest Institute was established in 2013 through study class by a young innovative Liberian Gabriel Saydee. Beginning with fifty students, the school now has an enrollment of at least 350 students.

The proprietor Gabriel making brief remarks at the program, lavished praises on DG Emma Glassco for transforming the fisheries sector through innovation.