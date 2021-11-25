Liberia: Former Lone Star Goalkeeper Earns First Degree Six Years After Terrible Injury

Monrovia — Former Liberian goalkeeper Nathaniel Sherman who was forced to retire from football after injury has earned his first degree after six years in retirement.

Sherman was among several students who graduated from the African Methodist Episcopal University (AMEU) on Tuesday, November 23 in Monrovia with a degree in Management as his major and Public Administration as minor.

The former footballer's career was cut short in 2015 after he suffered a serious eye injury walking into a glass panel at the national team hotel ahead of an African Nations Cup qualifier this September.

Sherman, 31, told The Associated Press in 2015 that the freak accident caused the glass to shatter, damaging the retina of his right eye.

He is currently using glasses to help him see clearly after traveling to India for surgery.

"There's a possibility that I can get back on the pitch but right now I cannot say anything in my present condition," he said.

Prior to his unfortunate situation the short stopper was a Sophomore student at the university of Liberia but opted to change and enter into AME University. Speaking to FrontPage Africa Sherman said he is happy to have earned his first degree after a difficult time out of active football.

"I am happy to be receiving a degree today. I was always focused during my playing days and wanted other players to look for a career after football because football is a short term career," he said.

When it comes to playing football and staying on top of his education, Sherman said it's all about time management, something he thinks players need to learn.

He hopes his journey and accomplishment will help inspire other footballers to know the importance of adding education to football.

"I think the biggest thing that I will say is you can do anything you put your mind to. Because you know when I got into the university, things were not going the right way from the beginning. I mean, I would have never thought I would have gotten my first degree at this time", he said.

Currently Sherman is the president of BYC football and resecnet served as goalkeeper training of the national team in Morocco.

He is also the goalkeeper coach of the under 15 and 17 national team.

Following his achievement lots of football lovers and stakeholders extended congratulatory messages to Sherman to be focused and secure a degree.

Second division club Muscat FC posted on their official page "A former national team goalkeeper who had to cut short his career due to injury he sustained during national duty.

He took the courage to redirect his future; today he walked out of the walls of the AMEU with a BBA.

This is what Muscat believes in: Natheniel Sherman is a true resilient!

Congratulations to you Mr. President, we all at Muscat are very proud of your achievement and courage"

Junior Profession wrote "The family of Junior Professionals congratulates former national team goalkeeper Nathaniel Sherman on his milestone achievement. He earned a Bachelor degree in Management and Public Administration recently from the African Methodist Episcopal University (AMEU) on Camp Johnson Road. We are proud of you. Keep soaring."