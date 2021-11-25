Tunisia: Covid-19 - Over 26,000 Jabs Administered On November 24

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia administered 26,671 COVID-19 jabs on November 24, the Health Ministry said.

Figures show 5,029,931 people have been fully vaccinated till this date, including 3,909,089 who got two doses and 1,120,842 who received one shot as the J&J/Janssen vaccine requires a single dose or as they had previously contracted the virus.

The overall number of vaccines administered so far reached 10,292,254. .

The number of people who registered to book vaccination appointments on Evax.tn hit 6,994,088 on November 24.