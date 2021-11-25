Nigerian Elected As New ITTF Vice President

Also, Sweden's Petra Sorling became the first woman to be elected President of ITTF.

Nigeria's Wahid Enitan Oshodi has been elected the Executive Vice President of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on Wednesday in Houston, Texas, US.

From the 136 ballots cast, Oshodi polled 116, which represented 85.29 percent of the total votes to emerge winner among the 14 candidates that vied for the top position.

Oshodi is the second Nigerian to be elected to the world body after Segun George, and he will serve along with seven other Executive Vice Presidents elected at the meeting.

Also, Sweden's Petra Sorling became the first woman to be elected President of ITTF.

She clinched the number one office of the 95-year-old international federation unopposed having been nominated by the Swedish Table Tennis Association and accepted by all the 226 member associations across the world.

Egypt's Alaa Meshref was also reelected into ITTF Executive Committee (EC).

This would be the first time Africa will have two representatives in the executive council.

Other elected Vice Presidents are Graham Symons (Australia), Alaor Azevedo (Brazil), Liu Guoliang (China), Roland Nathran (Hungary), Masahiro Maehara (Japan), and Khalil Al-Mohannadi (Qatar)

The new president, along with the eight elected Vice Presidents, will join the ITTF Athletes Commission Chair, Zoran Primorac of Croatia, and IOC Member Ryu Seungmin of Korea Republic to form the complete ITTF Executive Committee (EC).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Oshodi was elected as the Deputy President of the African Table Tennis Federation (ATTF) earlier this year.

(NAN)