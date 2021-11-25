Zimbabwe: Surveyor Mines Gold at International Pageant

Model and mine surveyor Ashley Rumbidzai recently scooped three awards at the Miss Premium Africa 2021 held in Nigeria.

Besides not landing the coveted title, Rumbidzai said she learnt a lot in Nigeria and was happy with what she achieved.

The 28-year-old model walked away with Miss Premium Africa Ambassador, Miss Premium Africa Best National Costume and Miss Premium People's Choice.

In an interview with The Herald Arts, Rumbidzai said besides catching up with the required age limit as she is left with two years to take part in any pageant, she was happy with her journey so far.

"Firstly, I wanted to be an international model ,which I have achieved and I am proud of myself.

"During my early years, I started a modelling academy in Kwekwe called 'Midfinest Modeling Academy' with the help of co-director Praise Ntopa, a friend.

"These last two years will see me helping the girl child achieve their dreams and having models on international stage and becoming one of the recommended agencies in the Midlands Province.

"The prizes I have won mean a lot, specially being crowned Miss Premium Africa Ambassador, as I will use the tittle to help fund my other projects that I am working on"

Rumbidzai said was taking a break to focus on business projects for now.

"I am going to take a break unless I get a fully funded trip and costumes to take part in any international pageant because in my last pageant, I sponsored myself, from costumes, visa to the ticket," she said.

Rumbidzai said the Miss Premium Africa pageant was a follow up after winning the Miss Premium Zimbabwe, so she was representing the country.

"In April 2018, I was crowned second runner up at Miss TESAZ, then in July was in top 10 Miss Tourism Bulawayo," she said.

"In 2020, I took part in Miss Zimbabwe Globe and was in top 5, then in April 2021 I won the Miss Premium Africa Zimbabwe 2021 that was held virtually and had to represent Zimbabwe at the inaugural edition of Miss Premium Africa 2021 in Nigeria on October 30, which saw myself walking away with three awards.

"It was an online competition due to Covid-19 restrictions."

The bubbly model said her costume, which turned heads at the pageant was done by seasoned designer Jasper Nyasha Mandizera affectionately known as "Ivhu-Tribe".

"I have three models from Midfinest that are taking part in Miss Teen Intellect Zimbabwe and made it to top 15, and this is a message that small towns can do it," said Rumbidzai.

"Also, Kwekwe hasn't been on the map in terms of modelling, so I am trying by all means to change that."

Rumbidzai works with the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development at the Gweru provincial office.