Kenya: FKF Caretaker Committee Sets New Date for League Resumption

The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Caretaker Committee has urged top-tier football clubs to comply with the Sports Act (2013).

The Justice (rtd) Aaron Ringera-led committee Wednesday held a meeting with clubs at the Nyayo National Stadium to discuss a wide range of issues, including the resumption of league action and harmonisation of the league fixtures.

FKF Caretaker Committee member Ali Amour also confirmed to Nation Sport that the clubs have agreed to co-operate with the committee.

"We had a two-way discussion with the clubs in which we shared ideas on the best approaches to scale up Kenyan football," Amour said.

"We agreed to resume league matches on December 4 and, we have also urged the clubs to comply with Sports Act (2013) so that they can be transparent in how they operate," Amour added.

Amour further explained that aligning their operations with the Sports Act (2013) will make it easy for clubs to attract sponsors.

At a press conference held on Sunday at the Kenya National Library Services, Amour confirmed that the Caretaker Committee has planned meetings with entities already sponsoring the leagues.

"We plan to meet the sponsors to assess the status of their investment with a view of charting a transparent roadmap under the Sports Act," he said.

Clubs have been struggling financially over the last two years, with some failing to honour fixtures due to a lack of funds.

During the meeting, the clubs also raised concerns about haphazard fixtures.

"The clubs are not satisfied with the current state of the league fixtures. We will soon have a meeting with their head coaches to discuss how best we can harmonise the schedule," Amour said.

Amour also confirmed that the Caretaker Committee met with referees and match commissioners for discussions on how they can co-operate.

"After meeting with clubs, the Caretaker Committee also sat down with match officials but, I was not present at that meeting," he said.