Zimbabwe: Mashiri Finalising Young Warriors Squad

ZIMBABWE Under-17 national team coach, Tafadzwa Mashiri, said they were now finalising the final 18 players to represent the country at the African Union Sports Council Region Five Youth Games.

The Games are scheduled for December 2 to 12.

The football competition, though, starts earlier, with the opening games set for November 30.

Mashiri yesterday said they have 27 players in camp.

"The players have been working hard and we were working with a crew of 30 players, who were selected last Friday, by the national selectors," said Mashiri.

"All provinces were represented at that selection and we had a total of 92 players altogether.

"They were trimmed to 30, on that day, now we have 27 and by the end we must come up with the 25, who are going for the MRI.

"Then, from the 25, we will then pick 18 players, those who would have come right, the players are responding well to training."

The coach noted there was need to take into account the fact that the players have not been active, for the past two years.

"It's a very difficult situation that we find ourselves in and schools were not operating so, basically, we can say these players were not involved in football.

"But, the good thing is sport has been opened.

"It's an opportunity so that they can continue with their career paths and competing at these Games will give them the international exposure.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"It will give them the experience that is needed for their development."

Zimbabwe will take on hosts Lesotho, Eswatini and Madagascar in Group A.

"The group is a competitive one, there are no longer small teams in Africa, countries have been busy with their junior development programmes," said Mashiri.

"We are just aiming to go there and compete.

"We will need to be as competitive as possible and see what happens."

Group B is made up of South Africa, Angola, Botswana and Mauritius while Group C will feature Zambia, Malawi and Seychelles.

Zimbabwe will be fielding both the boys and girls teams at the Games.

In the girls' category, Zimbabwe were drawn against Zambia, Botswana and Comoros, in Group A.

Group B features South Africa, Mauritius and Namibia.

Zimbabwe will compete in athletics, basketball, boxing, football, gymnastics, judo, netball, swimming, taekwondo, tennis and volleyball.

Most of the sport codes are now in camp while swimming and tennis will continue with periodic camps, until they join the final camp, in due course.