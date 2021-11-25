Tanzania: Huawei ICT Lab Equipment Donation to University of Dodoma, Engine of Study

Huawei Technologies Tanzania has donated an ICT laboratory to the University of Dodoma (UDOM) intended to improve the Information and Communication Technology sector and spark innovative minds in Tanzania.

The Lab is equipped with modern and advanced infrastructures that can help students to have access to real practical skills, which are required in the fourth industrial revolution. For over two years, Huawei has been partnering with UDOM on ICT issues especially in capacity building and knowledge management as part of the company's contribution to national development.

This might attempt one to ask, what is the importance of ICT in our daily lives? In a nutshell, ICT permeates all aspects of life, providing newer, better, and quicker ways for people to interact, network, seek help, gain access to information, and learn. Besides its presence everywhere, Information and Communication Technology has an immense economic significance.

Hence, speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the Huawei ICT Lab at the institution, the Deputy Minister for Information, Communication and Technology, Eng. Kundo Andrea, commended Huawei for the donation, saying that it was a game-changer towards digital transformation in the country.

He said by investing in ICT, the two partners were a driving force towards the growth of the country's economy as investing in technical skills was vital as far as the 2025 development vision was concerned.

"A great congratulations to Huawei for the role it has played in this country. Since its establishment in Tanzania 13 years ago, Huawei has been instrumental in training and nurturing local ICT students through its renowned program the Huawei ICT Academy established in 2018. The Ministry will continue to collaborate with Huawei to enhance ICT awareness, set up ICT infrastructures, and provide content and skills up to students all over the country," said Eng. Kundo.

Apart from the UDOM-Huawei ICT lab, the Deputy Minister launched the Telecommunication and mobile repair and maintenance labs respectively. He said UDOM was a clear example of institutions that had seriously invested in ICT.

On the other hand, Huawei Deputy Managing Director Mr. Tom Tao said his company was well determined to invest in the young generation by imparting them with necessary skills that can help the country to get development through digital technology.

"Our priority is nurturing in the youth talents especially in the ICT industry which is very important to the country's economy and the young generation has proved to be an influential resource for the country," said Mr. Tao.

Commenting on the benefits of the ICT Lab donated by Huawei Technologies, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Dr. Leonard Akwilapo urged the beneficiaries of the Lab to use it effectively for the betterment of the country.

"We are all aware of the country's goal of achieving the digital economy in attaining that goal the country needs skilled ICT Professionals. The Lab donated by Huawei will help you to acquire the practical skills that are required in the fourth industrial revolution. I encourage all of you to use this opportunity wisely for the benefit of the country. I commend Huawei for such initiative and invite other stakeholders to do the same" said Dr. Akwilapo.

On his side, the Acting Vice-Chancellor of the University of Dodoma, Professor Leonard Mselle, thanked Huawei Technologies for always being in the forefront in contributing to the capacity building of the young Tanzanians.

He said that UDOM sees Huawei as a strategic partner that would assist the University in taking forward it vision.

"We are planning to put up the first-ever high-tech electronic assembly plant in the country, in an effort to complement the country's industrialization agenda." Said Prof Mselle exuding confidence that in the near future the university would have the plant in place either with or without partners.