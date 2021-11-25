Zimbabwe: Relief for Veld Fire, Hailstorm Victims

25 November 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Conrad Mupesa

MHONDORO-Ngezi Rural District Council (MNRDC) has come to the rescue of at least 28 families whose homes were destroyed by veld fires and hailstorm recently.

The council has chipped in with various food items, tents and is currently working on modalities to construct houses for the affected families.

Some of the houses have since been restored to habitable conditions.

At least 28 families were affected by a hailstorm last week in Ward 11 while six homesteads in ward 2, 4, 6 and 14 were razed down by fires.

Said the council chaiperson, Alderman Ephraim Chengeta: "In all those cases, the council donated grocery hampers to cushion against hunger. We have also provided camping tents,and clothing materials."

