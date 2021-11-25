Zimbabwe, Mozambique Police in Bilateral Meeting

Police in Mashonaland East province on Monday met with their Mozambican counterparts to discuss and come up with various measures aimed at reducing transnational organised crimes between the two countries.

This comes after they has been an upsurge in smuggling of bales of second hand clothes, dangerous drugs and border jumping, among other criminal activities.

The officers from the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) and Mozambique met in Murehwa on Monday.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the developments.

"On November 22, 2021, ZRP Murehwa District Command held a bilateral meeting with their Mozambican counterparts, Officer Commanding Police Changara District at Nyamapanda Police Cottages, where they discussed several issues meant to reduce transinational organised crimes," he said.

He said the meetings are not always held at district level but also at provincial and national levels with counterparts from neighbouring countries.

Zimbabwe has of late been a major market for illicit and highly intoxicating liquor mainly from Mozambique.

The illicit liquor is smuggled into the country through illegal crossing points on the borders with Mozambique and South Africa.

Well-knit syndicates have been known to operate smuggling rackets that bring into the country, illicit brews and second hand clothes through unguarded border points.

Zimbabwe and Mozambique share a 1 200km border which has many unmanned points especially in areas with rugged terrain in the eastern Highlands.

Other smugglers use illegal crossing points near Mutare, Nyamapanda and Kanyemba.