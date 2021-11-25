Egypt: ‎'Aid Convoy' Sent to Aswan Villages Harmed By Bad Weather ‎

The Interior Ministry dispatched a humanitarian convoy to a number of villages that were harmed by the bad weather wave in Aswan.

Participants in the convoy distributed in-kind aid to the residents of the affected villages after taking all precautionary and preventive measures to limit the spread of Covid 19.

The convoy comes as part of the ministry's efforts to alleviate burdens on citizens and contribute to providing all humanitarian and social support to citizens especially in needy areas.

More than 2,000 families in 14 villages in Aswan were forced to flee their houses due to the bad weather wave that hit the governorate.

MENA