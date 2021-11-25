Egypt: ‎'Aid Convoy' Sent to Aswan Villages Harmed By Bad Weather ‎

25 November 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The Interior Ministry dispatched a humanitarian convoy to a number of villages that were harmed by the bad weather wave in Aswan.

Participants in the convoy distributed in-kind aid to the residents of the affected villages after taking all precautionary and preventive measures to limit the spread of Covid 19.

The convoy comes as part of the ministry's efforts to alleviate burdens on citizens and contribute to providing all humanitarian and social support to citizens especially in needy areas.

More than 2,000 families in 14 villages in Aswan were forced to flee their houses due to the bad weather wave that hit the governorate.

MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X