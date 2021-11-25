Egypt: PM Witnesses Inking of Contract to Establish Factory in 10th of Ramadan

25 November 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli witnessed on Wednesday the inking ceremony of an initial sale contract between the New Urban Communities Authority and BSH Home Appliances Group, a Bosch company, for two pieces of land to establish an industrial complex for manufacturing home appliances in the 10th of Ramadan City.

The inking ceremony was attended by Housing Minister Assem el Gazzar, Trade Minister Niven Gamea, Chief Executive Officer of the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI) Mohamed Abdel Wahab and BSH's CEO & Chairman of the Board Rudolf Klötscher.

According to the contract, the authority allocated to the German company two pieces of land in the industrial area in 10th of Ramadan City with an area of 160,000 square meters to establish an industrial complex to manufacture home appliances.

The inking of this contract comes to implement a memorandum of understanding with the German company since June 2019 to establish an industrial complex in Egypt to manufacture home appliances, Spokesman for the Cabinet Nader Saad said, adding that the company has no factories in Africa or the Middle East.

MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X