Egypt: Intissar El Sisi Says Our New Republic Based On Gender Equality, Activation of Women's Role

25 November 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Intissar El Sisi, wife of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, stressed on Thursday that Egypt is taking steady strides on the road of empowering women, preserving their rights and protecting them against all forms of verbal and physical assault.

" Our New Republic is based on gender equality and the activation of the role of women as a key partner in building this nation," Egypt's First Lady tweeted on social media on the occasion of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

"We are moving ahead to reinforce the women's right to live in a safe environment empty of violations or curtailment of rights," she added.

