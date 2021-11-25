Egypt Sends Medical Aid Shipment to Burkina Faso

Egypt's Ambassador in Ouagadougou Ibrhaim Abdel Azim al Kholi has handed over a shipment of medical aid sent by Egypt to Burkina Faso to help it face the impacts of the coronavirus.

The shipment is sent via the Egyptian Agency of Partnership For Development.

Burkina Faso's Minister of Health Charlemagne Ragnag-Néwendé Ouedraogo received the shipment in the presence of senior officials, the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Egyptian ambassador said that Egypt is keen to continue supporting the medical sector in Burkina Faso, given the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, Burkina Faso's minister thanked the Egyptian side for this assistance which, he said, came at a time when his country is getting ready to take needed measures to address a new wave of the pandemic.

MENA