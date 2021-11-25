Egypt Seeks to Make Strong Partnership With Germany's Bosch‏ - ‏PM

25 November 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli confirmed the importance of completing efforts exerted to establish a strong partnership with Germany's technology and parts supplier Robert Bosch Thursday.

Madbouli called for activating a memorandum of understanding, signed with the German company in June, 2019 by setting up an industrial complex for Bosch in Egypt.

The complex will be in charge of manufacturing home appliances in the country, the premier said during a meeting, held on Wednesday.

Madbouli asserted the government is supporting the presence of BSH company in the Egyptian market, a largest manufacturer of home appliances in Europe and one of the leading companies in the sector worldwide.

The government has exerted genuine efforts to support the company as part of its keenness on supporting the private sector to restore its important role following Covid-19 pandemic, according to him.

Madbouli urged BSH's officials to do their best to build the industrial complex soon.

X