Egypt, UK Discuss Latest Developments in Sudan

Deputy Foreign Minister for African Affairs Hamdi Sanad Loza on Wednesday discussed with UK Special Representative for Sudan and South Sudan Robert Fairweather and UK Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea Philip Parham the latest developments in Sudan, amid the signing of a political agreement in the sisterly state.

The meeting touched on the situation in South Sudan, the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea regions, the Ministry of Foreign Affair said on Facebook.

The meeting was held at the Egyptian Foreign Ministry headquarters, in the presence of senior officials.

