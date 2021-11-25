Somalia: Al-Shabaab Claims Suicide Bombing in Mogadishu - 8 Dead

A cloud of smoke is pictured at Manda Bay Airfield in Lamu County following an attack by Al-Shabaab militants on January 5, 2020 (file photo).

A suicide car bomb killed at least eight people including students in Mogadishu on Thursday morning at KM4 junction in Trabunka.

Somali police spokesman Abdifatah Adan said the explosion targeted a local security firm guarding a U.N. convoy reportedly travelling from Gordon training camp to Halane base camp.

"Eight people including civilians and students are killed in today's explosion," Abdifatah said.

The explosion also destroyed some parts of the walls of the nearby Mucassar primary and secondary school and also left cars mangled.

Al Shabaab claimed responsibility for the attack saying they targeted Western officials being escorted by the African Union peacekeeping convoy.

Al Shabaab has been fighting Somalia's central government for years to establish its own rule based on its strict interpretation of Islam's sharia law.

The attack comes barely a week after the militant group killed Radio Mogadishu director Abdiaziz Guled 'Afrika' and injured Somali National Television director.

The group frequently carries out bombings and gun assaults in Somalia and elsewhere in its war against the Somalia military and the African Union-mandated AMISOM force that helps defend the central government.