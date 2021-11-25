Ethiopia: 40 Trucks Humanitarian Supplies Allowed Entry - No Medicine, Fuel - Humanitarian Flights Resume to Mekelle

Addis Abeba — The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) yestserday announced that almost 40 trucks with humanitarian supplies, including food, departed Semera yesterday for Tigray. "This is the first convoy since 18 October," the report said.

However "trucks containing fuel and medical supplies are still waiting in Semera pending clearance from the authorities."

Detailing the humanitarian situation in Tigray the OCHA said that the situation is deteriorating and that it is critical that a regular flow of humanitarian aid into the region is established. "As we have noted previously, 500 trucks of humanitarian supplies are required per week," the OCHA said.

Similarly, the UN Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) announced that flights to Mekelle resumed yesterday following their suspension on 22 October. "As a result, UN and humanitarian partners were able to rotate staff in and out of Tigray and transfer a limited amount of operational cash," the UN said.

The UN explained challenges partners faced on the ground due to cash shortages for operations. It continues to be an extremely challenging operating environment, the UN said. Despite that, humanitarian partners continue to respond to urgent and growing needs across northern Ethiopia, including in Amhara and Afar. In Amhara, a major food assistance operation has started in Kombolcha and Dessie towns, targeting more than 450,000 people over the next two weeks.