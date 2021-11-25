Tunisia: Premier Bouden On Fraternity and Working Visit to Algeria

Tunis/Tunisia — Prime Minister Najla Bouden is making Thursday a fraternity and working visit to Algeria, reads a Prime Ministry press release.

Bouden is accompanied by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad Othman Jerandi.

This visit reflects the shared will of the two countries' leaders to develop relations into a strategic, solidarity-based and sustainable partnership to meet the aspirations of their peoples.

The visit will offer the opportunity to intensify consultations, discuss ways to boost cooperation and prepare for upcoming events, including the High Joint Commission meeting.