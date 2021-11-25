Tunisia Marks 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence

Tunis/Tunisia — The Ministry of Family, Women, Children and Elderly will organise on November 25- December 10 a series of activities as part of the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence Campaign..

This year's celebration will be held under the theme "Orange the World: End Violence against Women Now".

The agenda includes creative and awareness-raising activities as well as meetings with actors among members of academia and scientists to discuss growing violence in Tunisia over the past years.

This campaign seeks to break the silence about violence, further raise awareness and change mindsets to combat all forms of violence and discrimination against women, the same source

said.

The ministry reiterated unconditional commitment to defend the rights of victims and ensure coordination between all parties to intervene quickly and on time when the rights of children, women and the elderly are violated.

The 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-based Violence Campaign is an annual international event which starts on November 25, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, and runs until December 10, the Human Rights Day.