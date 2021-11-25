South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa Responds to Questions in National Assembly, 25 Nov

press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa will later today, Thursday, 25 November 2021 at 14h00, outline to the National Assembly government's roadmap towards the revitalisation of Eskom as part of the broader transformation of South Africa's energy industry.

The President's update to Parliament will form part of his responses to questions Members of Parliament have submitted for oral reply by the President.

On energy, the President will respond to questions relating to the economic impact of load shedding and South Africa's approach to the R131 billion commitment by the United States of America, the United Kingdom, France, Germany and the European Union to support South Africa's just transition to a lower carbon economy.

The President will also indicate measures that government is taking to ensure that the energy transition is just for the workers and communities who depend on coal-fired power stations for their livelihoods.

In the wake of the recent local government elections, President Ramaphosa will deal with the approaches needed to ensure that local councils serve the interests of residents and promote economic growth.

The President will update Parliament on the work being undertaken by the Presidential Task Team on Military Veterans to address challenges faced by military veterans.