Angola: Covid-19 - Angola Reports 19 New Cases and 22 Recoveries

Luanda — Angola reported this Wednesday 19 new cases of the newcoronavirus, 22 recoveries and 1 death, in the last 24 hours.

According to the daily bulletin, among those recovered, 12 reside in Malanje, 9 in Luanda and 1 in Benguela.

The new cases, whose ages range from 24 to 75 years, involve 17 males and 2 females.

As many as 11 new infections were recorded in Luanda, 4 in Cabinda, 3 in Lunda Sul and 1 in Huila.

The death was announced in Luanda, involves a 42-year-old male citizen.

Angola has a total number of 65,080 confirmed cases, of which 1,731 deaths, 63,151 recovered and 198 of active case.

Of the 198 active cases, 4 are serious, 10 moderate, 15 mild and 169 asymptomatic.

There are 29 patients hospitalized in the treatment centers, while 55 are in institutional quarantine and 81 positive case contacts are under epidemiological surveillance.