Angola: Covid-19 - Angola Reports 19 New Cases and 22 Recoveries

24 November 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola reported this Wednesday 19 new cases of the newcoronavirus, 22 recoveries and 1 death, in the last 24 hours.

According to the daily bulletin, among those recovered, 12 reside in Malanje, 9 in Luanda and 1 in Benguela.

The new cases, whose ages range from 24 to 75 years, involve 17 males and 2 females.

As many as 11 new infections were recorded in Luanda, 4 in Cabinda, 3 in Lunda Sul and 1 in Huila.

The death was announced in Luanda, involves a 42-year-old male citizen.

Angola has a total number of 65,080 confirmed cases, of which 1,731 deaths, 63,151 recovered and 198 of active case.

Of the 198 active cases, 4 are serious, 10 moderate, 15 mild and 169 asymptomatic.

There are 29 patients hospitalized in the treatment centers, while 55 are in institutional quarantine and 81 positive case contacts are under epidemiological surveillance.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X