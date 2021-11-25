Angola: Cabinet Council Approves Mobility in CPLP

Luanda — The Angolan government approved, on Wednesday, the Agreement on Mobility among the Member States of the Community of Portuguese Speaking Countries (CPLP), signed last July, in Luanda, during the XIII Summit of Heads of State and Government of the organization.

The Agreement was approved in a session of the Cabinet Council.

So far, only Cape Verde had approved the Agreement. Under the CPLP statutes, the requirement is for three member states to submit this legal instrument at the organization's headquarters in order for it to enter into force.

São Tomé and Príncipe is the next country to complete the process, just need to send the instrument to be submitted at CPLP headquarters.

The CPLP is made up of Angola, Brazil, Cape Verde, Guinea-Bissau, Equatorial Guinea, Mozambique, Portugal, São Tomé and Príncipe and East Timor.

What Establishes the Agreement?

The Agreement on Mobility in the Community of Portuguese-Speaking Countries, signed last July in Luanda, establishes that all nationals of member states may apply for a visa and CPLP residence permit.

The document indicates that the "CPLP residency visa" and the "CPLP residency permit" can be granted to all nationals of the nine member states, holders of diplomatic, official, special and service passports, as well as ordinary ones.

Under the terms of the Agreement, a CPLP residence visa is an administrative authorization granted to a citizen of one country to enter the territory of another, with the purpose of applying for and obtaining a CPLP residence permit.

The CPLP residence permit has an initial validity of one year, renewable for successive periods of two years, without prejudice to renewals for a longer period, provided that the legislation of each country allows it.