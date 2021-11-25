Angola: First International Diamond Conference Starts This Thursday

Luanda — The "Angola International Diamond Conference" (AIDC), which aims to publicize the quality of Angola's diamonds and attract more private investment to the market for this mineral in the country, begins today (Thursday) at the Diamond Development Hub of Saurimo, Lunda Sul.

Under the motto "Angola: Destination for Sustainable Investment in the Diamond Industry", this first International Diamond Conference will run until November 27, with the participation of mining ministers from the main African diamond producing nations.

The event will also be attended by managers of diamond companies, national and international specialists, among other individuals.

For three days, AIDC participants will analyze and debate topics such as "Yields in the diamond industry in the last five years", "Methods and data availability", "Geological investigation", "Results from areas with mining potential" and" Challenges and impacts on communities".

Primary and secondary deposits, prospecting, diamond market analysis, jewelry trends research and laboratory data, stock market, market future and sustainable financing and mining exploration and development of diamond projects in Angola are other matters to be analyzed.

With regard to the event, the secretary of State for Mineral Resources, Jânio Correia Victor, considered the event a great opportunity to invest in this strategic sector for the diversification of the national economy.

Speaking to ANGOP, the secretary of State said that the guests to the event include major Angolan partner companies in the mining sector, from Africa, Asia and America, adding that from African the organizers expect countries like the Democratic Republics of Congo (DRC), Namibia and Botswana.