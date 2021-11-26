Nigeria: EFCC Witness - I Withdrew Billions of Naira for Jang Without Vouchers

Jos — A witness of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Habila Dung, has narrated how former Governor Jonah Jang allegedly directed him to prepare memos for the withdrawal of about N4 billion between January and May 2015.

Dung, who was Permanent Secretary, cabinet office between 2014 and 2015, told a Plateau State High Court that vouchers were not used for withdrawal of the monies spent by the Jang during his time in office.

The former Permanent Secretary said, "The office of the Secretary to the State Government has two accounts with Zenith Bank. The first account is that of the cabinet and special services, and the second was for overhead/ political office holders account.

"The signatories to the accounts were the two permanent Secretaries, and the director of finance and supply at the cabinet office, " he added.

Mr. Dung said all memos raised on the instructions of Governor Jonah Jang, and withdrawn by former cashier Mr. Yusuf Gyang Pam, were in the name of "Classified Expenditures."

"The classified expenditure was raised when the Governor instructed so. After doing so, I took it to the Governor for approval. All the monies were taken to the former Governor in his office and I was there twice when the money was brought to him without any payment vouchers."

Mr. Dung further told the court that on April 8, 2015, N700m were withdrawn by the second defendant in 70 tranches.

He said, "I don't know how the Governor spent the money after giving it to him."

On Wednesday, an EFCC witness had told the court how the former governor withdrew N1.9b in five months.