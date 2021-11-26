Nigeria: Married Man, Bride-to-Be Found Dead Inside Car in Kano

Two people, a male and a female, have been found dead inside a car, along Katsina road area of Fagge local government in Kano.

An eyewitness told Daily Trust that the deceased were identified as Steven Ayika, who is a married man with two children and one Chiamaka Emmanuel, who is billed to be married in December.

He said the car with tinted glasses was parked in front of Chiamaka's family house along Katsina road.

The witness said it was discovered locked from inside with phones of the deceased switched off.

Another witness said police officers discovered the deceased persons in a compromising position.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson of the Kano State Police Command, DSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, said their team rushed to scene after receiving a report and rushed them to hospital were doctors confirmed them dead.

"On the 23/11/2021 at about 0450hrs, a report was received that a car was sighted along Katsina Road, Fagge LGA Kano State with two (2) occupants, a male and a female motionless.

"On receipt of the report, the Commissioner of Police, Kano State Command, CP Sama'ila Shu'aibu Dikko, raised and instructed a team of detectives to proceed to the scene.

"The team immediately rushed to the scene. Victims, a male and a female inside the back seat of a Siena Motor Vehicle were removed and rushed to Murtala Mohammed Specialist Hospital Kano, where a Medical Doctor confirmed them dead."

Kiyawa said on preliminary investigation, the male deceased was identified as Steven Ayika, of Jaba Quarters Kano while the female deceased identified as Chiamaka Emmanuel, of the same address.

He however, said investigation is in progress.