Nigeria: Again, Buhari Orders Security Chiefs to Tackle Banditry, Insurgency

The rising level of insecurity drew the ire of President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday at the meeting of the National Security Council (NSC) as he once again gave the security chiefs a marching order to ensure that banditry and insurgency become a thing of the past.

This is just as he stressed that the succesful completion of the recent governorship election in Anambra state had shown that the forthcoming 2023 general election in the country was in no way threatened.

Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, who briefed newsmen at the end of the NSC meeting at the State House, Abuja, said the President asked the heads of military and other security agencies not to rest on their oars until all the security challenges were solved and Nigerians can sleep with their two eyes closed.

According to him, the President after receiving adequate briefing from all security chiefs, the security agencies and intelligence organizations for security nationwide, appreciated the successes and gains recorded by all of them.

His words: "He (President Buhari) is of the belief that more must and should still be done. But he commended all of them for the progress we are recording on all fronts."

