Kenya: Mbarak Declares Interest in Football Leadership

Long-time football administrator Twaha Mbarak Ali has declared his interest in the Football Kenya Federation top seat.

Twaha, who announced his presidential aspiration in Nairobi during a National Consultative Meeting of County Football Associations, has picked former Western region chairman Andrew Amukowa as his running mate.

A section of former Kenya internationals, referees, Kenya Football Coaches Association officials and regional representatives who attended the meeting Wednesday declared their support for Twaha's presidential bid.

Retired players who spoke in support of Twaha included Josephat Murila "Controller", Dauglas Mutua, Ricky Solomon, Mike Otieno, Peter Odero, Peter Lichungu, Peter Ouma and Mike Amwayi.

Twaha said football needs fresh people, fresh minds and his team would measure up to the standards.

"Twaha Mbarak and Andrew Amukowa is a team ready to bring change, sanity and proper management to Kenyan football. We are ready and willing to bring all football stakeholders and like-minded people together to assist in raising and revamping football in Kenya. We need all of us to succeed, coaches, match official, clubs we want you on board," he said.

Mbarak said if elected his office will ensure sound management of financial resources to attract sponsorship for all programmes to grow the game in the country.

"Twaha Mbarak and Andrew Amukowa will serve all the 47 counties diligently, assisting them in grassroots football to ensure the game is thriving in the entire country," he added.