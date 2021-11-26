Kenya: Mbarak Declares Interest in Football Leadership

24 November 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By John Ashihundu

Long-time football administrator Twaha Mbarak Ali has declared his interest in the Football Kenya Federation top seat.

Twaha, who announced his presidential aspiration in Nairobi during a National Consultative Meeting of County Football Associations, has picked former Western region chairman Andrew Amukowa as his running mate.

A section of former Kenya internationals, referees, Kenya Football Coaches Association officials and regional representatives who attended the meeting Wednesday declared their support for Twaha's presidential bid.

Retired players who spoke in support of Twaha included Josephat Murila "Controller", Dauglas Mutua, Ricky Solomon, Mike Otieno, Peter Odero, Peter Lichungu, Peter Ouma and Mike Amwayi.

Twaha said football needs fresh people, fresh minds and his team would measure up to the standards.

"Twaha Mbarak and Andrew Amukowa is a team ready to bring change, sanity and proper management to Kenyan football. We are ready and willing to bring all football stakeholders and like-minded people together to assist in raising and revamping football in Kenya. We need all of us to succeed, coaches, match official, clubs we want you on board," he said.

Mbarak said if elected his office will ensure sound management of financial resources to attract sponsorship for all programmes to grow the game in the country.

"Twaha Mbarak and Andrew Amukowa will serve all the 47 counties diligently, assisting them in grassroots football to ensure the game is thriving in the entire country," he added.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X