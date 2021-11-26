Kenya: Ramaphosa Thanks Kenya for Support During Struggle Against Apartheid

24 November 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)

Pretoria — South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has thanked Kenya for supporting his country during the fight against apartheid.

"Kenya provided unwavering support and solidarity for many years during our struggle against the evil system of apartheid," President Ramaphosa said.

The South African president spoke on Tuesday evening in Pretoria when he hosted a state banquet in honour of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his delegation.

President Ramaphosa pointed out that President Kenyatta's state visit had enabled the two countries to renew political, economic and social cooperation including establishing a firm foundation for greater collaboration between business communities of the two African economies.

Speaking at the event, President Kenyatta reaffirmed Kenya's commitment to continue working closely with the South African government for the benefit of the people of the two countries.

He noted that Kenya and South Africa have enjoyed warm and cordial diplomatic relations that date back to the time when apartheid was brought to an end in 1994, adding that the two countries share common fundamental values that bind their people together.

"Our people-to-people connections and the trade and investment between our two fraternal states have thrived and I believe after this visit, they will even rise to greater heights.

"It is my fervent desire to see these enduring links between our two nations grow even richer in the coming years," President Kenyatta said.

On the fight against Covid-19, President Kenyatta applauded President Ramaphosa's outstanding efforts in combating the pandemic both in South Africa and on the African continent as a whole.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X