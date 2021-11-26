Kenya: Angela Okutoyi Reaches Semi-Final in Tunisia

Kenya's Angela Okutoyi is through to the semi-finals of the Africa Junior championships Under 18 championship in Sousse, Tunisia.

Second seed Okutoyi came from behind to see off her unseeded stubborn opponent Ekua Youri from Botswana in 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 in singles at the hardcourts of El Kantaoui

"Very big match for Okutoyi. I would say it is the match of the tournament. Her opponent is a very good player from Botswana based in Spain," noted Okutoyi's coach Francis Rogoi from Tunisia.

Okutoyi ,17, ranks 142nd in the ITF Junior Rankings released on November 22, while Youri,16, occupies position 807.

Okutoyi had a first round bye before dispatching Meriem Ben Ezzedine (1,290) from Tunisia 6-2, 6-1 in the second round.

Youri tossed out fifth-seed Rufaro Magaria (319) from Zimbabwe 6-3, 6-4 and unseeded Sara Akid (436) from Morocco 7-5, 1-6, 6-4 in the first two rounds.

Okutoyi will now take on unseeded Malak El Allami (482), who stunned third-seeded Jermine Sherif (212) from Egypt 2-6, 6-3, 7-6, for a place in the final.

Allami knocked out seventh seed Ranim Rassil (348) from Tunisia 6-1, 6-3 in the second round, so Okutoyi has another tough assignment waiting for her on Thursday.

Okutoyi is the only Kenyan remaining in the competition after Roselida Asumwa, Cynthia Wanjala and Alicia Owegi were bundled in the first round on the first day.

Kenya's representatives in the boys' category- Derick Ominde and Kael Shah- were also dismissed in the first round.