Kenya: Depleted Gor Mahia Eye Positive Start in Congo

It is all systems go as Gor Mahia leave the country on Friday morning for Congo where they are scheduled to play AS Otoho d'Oyo on Sunday in the Caf Confederation Cup second round first leg match.

The match will be staged at the Alphonse Massemba-Debat Stadium in Brazzaville from 5.30 pm with the second leg slated for Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on December 5.

A travelling contingent of 30 including a 16-member playing unit is expected to leave Nairobi via Kenya Airways at 5.00am and touch down in Brazzaville at 11.30 am.

Gor Mahia Sporting Director Lordvick Aduda, who together with Secretary General Sam Ochola travelled to Brazzaville on Tuesday, told Nation Sport that they have finalised the team's travel and accommodation logistics during their stay in Congo.

"We have already booked our hotel at the heart of the city of Brazzaville and from here to the match venue is only a 10 minutes' drive. We have also been to the stadium and our opponents have provided the bus to aid our movement during our stay here," said Aduda.

Aduda said the proper planning for Caf matches shows that they are ready to go far in the competition as they look to regain lost glory at continental stage.

After arriving in Brazzaville, the players will undergo Covid-19 tests and have a light training at the match venue in the evening.

On Saturday evening, they will have their final training session at the Alphonse Massemba-Debat Stadium before the game, which will be open to a limited number of fans.

With the winner of the two-leg match proceeding to the lucrative group stage, British coach Mark Harrison is not taking any chances and has promised to field a strong squad.

Even though the club has a lean squad for the play-offs because it couldn't register enough players following a Fifa ban between July and August, Harrison will be able to field new players if K'Ogalo makes it to the group stage whose matches are scheduled for February.

"We have finalised our preparations and our target is a positive result. Since we are only two matches away from the group stage, we have to put all our effort into this game, avoid mistakes and get a win. It is the first game between the two sides but it is important that we get a ticket to the group stage," said the 60-year-old tactician.

Gor booked a date with the Congolese side after beating Al Ahly Merowe of Sudan in the first round. The Sudanese side failed to honour the return leg in Nairobi after being thumped 3-1 in the first leg.

On the other hand, AS Otohô d'Oyo dropped from Caf Champions League after a 4-2 aggregate defeat to Angolan side Petro de Luanda in the first round to set a date with K'Ogalo.