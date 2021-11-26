Nigeria: Enugu Govt to Organise Festivals to Attract Tourists At Yuletide

"Ezimo Waterfall is one of the breathtaking waterfalls we have in Enugu State. We want to use this opportunity to showcase it to the public."

The Enugu State Government said it has concluded a modality for the organisation of two festivals to keep the state bubbling and attractive to national and international tourists during this year's yuletide.

The Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Ugonna Ibe, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Enugu that the festivals were Ezimo Waterfall Festival and Food Festival.

Mr Ibe said the waterfall festival would be held between December 26 and 28, while the food festival would start on December 20 and probably run for two days.

The commissioner said the line-up of these festivals and other tourists' attractions in Enugu State would make the state the tourists destination this yuletide.

He said Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi was already putting in place robust security measures at the state, local and community levels to ensure a hitch-free yuletide.

"The ministry, in conjunction with Ezimo Community Youth Forum in Udenu Local Government Area, will be organising a carnival from December 26 to December 28 targeted at unveiling the Ezimo Waterfall.

"Ezimo Waterfall is one of the breathtaking waterfalls we have in Enugu State. We want to use this opportunity to showcase it to the public.

"As our people and tourists come back from different parts of Nigeria and other countries, they can have a place to have fun and experience other unique cultures of the state," he said.

Mr Ibe said the ministry in partnership with On The Air Personalities, a group of broadcast media practitioners, would be organising a food festival on December 20 at the Okpara Square, Enugu.

"This particular food festival will be grand as it will display our rich local cuisines and tourists can taste and feel these cuisines within a day or two days.

"Those displaying the cuisines will also give history and background of the food and there will be lots of local palm wine, dancing and cultural displays to go with it," he said.