Ethiopia: News - Ethiopia Warns US Embassy to Refrain From Spreading False Information

Addis Abeba — Minister of Government Communication Service Kebede Desisaa said the government has warned the US embassy and organizations against their continued practice of spreading false information.

During the daily presser to state media, Kebede said that previously these organization circulated information that 'Addis Abeba was under siege' and this was now replaced by another false information about a threat of terrorism.

On November 24, the US Embassy in Addis Abeba issued alert to US citizens that "terrorists may attack with little or no warning, targeting diplomatic facilities, tourist locations, transportation hubs, markets/shopping malls, western businesses, restaurants, resorts, local government facilities and other public areas."

The State Minister said these statements from the US embassy were pressuring other embassies and institutions to leave the country and warned the US embassy to refrain from such practices, according to state media.

Such moves would hurt the historical ties between the two countries, he said and urged Ethiopians living abroad and those of Ethiopian descent not to cooperate in this conspiracy. He also accused US aid agencies of saying they will abandon their air works and leave. Ethiopians will not change our dignity for wheat, Kebede was quoted as saying. AS