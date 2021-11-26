Ethiopia: News - Addis Abeba Police Remand Ahadu Radio News Department Head Despite Court Orders

Addis Abeba — Kibrom Worku, the editor and head of the news department of Ahadu Radio and TV who was arrested by Addis Abeba police on October 22, 2021 the media reported that forces loyal to TPLF have taken over Hayik, a small town in South wollo zone has not been released despite court orders to release him on November 12.

His lawyer Tigabu Desalgn, told Addis standard Arada First Instance Court granted 15,000 ETB bail on November 12 2021. However, Addis Abeba police commision appealed to Arada high court on November 15 2021 to remand him. The court then ordered the Addis Abeba police commision to finalize it's investigation and bring the case files the next day.

Addis Abeba police compiled its investigation and presented it to the court and upon presenting the case files, Arada high court again ordered to release kibrom on 15,000 ETB.

However, the police didn't release Kibrom since the last court order and appealed to Lideta high court in a habeas corpus file. His lawyer told Addis Standard, he will appeal to Lideta high court in the coming two days to secure his client's release. AS