Namibia: Arandis Fails to Complete Council Elections

The Arandis Town Council failed to conclude an election of office-bearers on Thursday after Swapo councillors allegedly refused to serve on the council's management committee, which is dominated by other political parties.

At the incomplete election, mayor Erastus Kandenge from the Independent Patriots for Change (IPC) was retained, with Barnabas Kambara, from the Landless People's Movement (LPM), as deputy mayor.

However, the council failed to form a management committee after Swapo councillor Johanna Namupala declined a nomination to serve on the committee and allegedly walked out of the council meeting.

She was nominated by a councillor from another party.

Other councillors nominated and elected to serve on the management committee are former deputy mayor Cecilie Hoabes (UDF) and Rita Hoeses (IPC).

After Swapo lost its majority in the Arandis Town Council in the local authority elections last year, the town council has been run by a coalition formed between the IPC, UDF and LPM.

The management committee was also constituted of councillors from the three parties and one councillor from Swapo.

However, sources said Swapo now refused to be part of the management committee after the party failed to form a parallel coalition with the UDF.

"Swapo approached a sitting councillor of UDF to join them in an attempt to take over power from the current coalition. However, the local leadership of UDF rejected the idea," a person familiar with the matter said.

When contacted for comment, Namupala declined to speak on the matter and referred questions to fellow Swapo councillor Risto Kapenda.

Kapenda also refused to comment on the election, saying he was not nominated.

Swapo has three seats in the Arandis Town Council, the IPC occupies two seats, and the LPM and UDF have one seat each.