Tanzania: Inadequate Funds Cripple Tmda Timely Inspections of Medicines

THE Tanzania Medicines and Medical Devices Authority (TMDA) labeled inadequate funds as one of the challenges hindering the implementation of timely inspections of medicines, medical devices and in councils.

This was said on Thursday by TMDA Manager, Eastern Zone, Dionis Bitegeko during the one day meeting session with officials from Temeke District Commissioner's office in Dar es Salaam Region.

Mr Bitegeko said the challenge leads to the use of substandard medicines and medical devices within the public, which have negative impact on people's health.

"Through this session, we will be able to come up with strategies by working together to ensure citizens access to safe medical supplies in their respective areas and provide education to increase efficiency in their working performance," he said.

He added that Municipal Councils have been responsible for monitoring the quality of medicines and medical devices in the market and providing information, where they have expired and continue to be used in the public.

Mr Bitegeko said they have been inspecting medicine and medical devices products that are not safe for consumers in the market and legal action is being taken against retailers.

He expounded further that TMDA has been given the mandate by the Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children to control tobacco products.

TMDA prepared a three-year action plan which started July 1st, 2021 to January 1st, 2023, which directed all tobacco manufacturers to submit their information for identification.

"We will continue provide education to the public regarding the use of tobacco products," he said.

Temeke District Assistant Pharmacist, Bernard Sabuni said "We have been conducting regular inspection and the big challenge is the lack of awareness among some of the service providers.

TMDA has been responsible for regulating quality, safety and effectiveness of medicines, and medical devices and the objective is to improve public service delivery.