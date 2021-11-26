Tanzania: Mabula Directs Councils to Solve Land Disputes

DEPUTY Minister for Lands, Housing and Human Settlements Development, Dr Angelina Mabula, has directed councils countrywide to solve land disputes in their respective areas without waiting for national leaders.

Equally, she reminded legal land owners to ensure that they pay their annual fees on time.

Deputy Minister Mabula made the remarks recently during her tour in Kagera region where she announced that the government had allocated over 50bn/- for surveying, issuance of title deeds and postal codes.

"Councils are required to apply for the loan which is interest-free. It is sad that among the 189 councils, only 78 have to-date submitted their loan application but none of them from Kagera region.

The government has reduced the title deed premium levy from 2.5 to 1 per cent as a fresh bid to make it easy for the majority Tanzanians to secure the important documents," she said.

She said her ministry was determined to ensure that all Tanzanians who possess land are issued with legal documents to legalise their ownership.

Dr Mabula instructed land departments at all levels to enhance public awareness campaigns, saying majority of Tanzanians lacked knowledge on the land formalisation process.

The deputy minister assured land stakeholders that her office was committed to a wide range of reforms to put in place a sustainable land management system, which addresses critical issues such as land degradation and land disputes.

Land ownership documents increase the market value of land substantially (more than 25 per cent). Well documented private property rights facilitate the use of land as collateral for loans and eases access to credit, she said.

Meanwhile, Kagera Regional Commissioner (RC), Major General Charles Mbuge has appealed to Councils in Muleba, Biharamulo, Ngara, Karagwe, Kyerwa, Missenyi and Bukoba to ensure that they assist people to access their site postal codes.

Tanzania Postal Codes as provided by the Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA), provide a completely new way for Tanzanians and foreigners to access site postal codes. Zip codes can be used in Tanzania for many ways, such as filling out forms online.