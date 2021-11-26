Tanzania: Home Affairs PS Challenges Saccos Leaders

Permanent Secretary for the Ministry for Home Affairs, Christopher Kadio has urged leaders of the Tanzania Prisons Services (TPS) SACCOS to be creative in their daily operations for them to achieve goals.

Speaking during the opening of the 9th general meeting of TPS SACCOS here at Msalato, Mr Kadio urged executives to do away with their 'business as usual attitude' in their operations and instead start thinking innovatively.

The PS added that leaders should be creative on how to develop their SACCOS, especially in the areas of wealth creation, including providing members with education that will help them to move forward.

"I congratulate you for this huge step you have attained. However, for your entity to be run efficiently you must adhere to the Co-operatives Act No. 6 of 2015. So manage this Saccos well," he urged.

For his part, TPS Saccos Credit Officer Ramadhan Mbezi said the association has already attained some achievements including issuing loans to its members whereby by October this year 2,258 members had already been given emergency loans worth 3.3b/-.

Mr Mbezi hinted that at least 8bn/- has already been disbursed as development loan to 872 members in helping them meet their financial needs.

"We are very proud of that because through these loans we believe that our members will be financially well to tackle their socio-economic difficulties," he said.

He said they have plans to make sure that all staff of the Tanzania Prisons join the SACCOS including the retired ones as well as their partners. The SACCOS currently has 11,000 members.