Ugandans Cross to Kenya for Female Genital Mutilation

25 November 2021
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Tonny Abet

The government has said Ugandans are crossing to Kenya to undergo female genital mutilation (FGM) as a way to escape tough penalties against the practice in Uganda.

FMG, where the genitalia of a woman is cut for non-medical reasons, is prevalent among the Sabiny and the Pokot in Uganda despite having been outlawed in Uganda in 2010.

Ms Peace Mutuuzo, the State minister for Gender and Culture Affairs, said yesterday during an inter-ministerial meeting for addressing cross-border FGM that there is a need for strong collaboration and harmonising of laws to curb the vice.

"We note that the practice of FGM is becoming complex. The introduction of laws prohibiting FGM has ushered in new dynamics. Previously FGM would be public and highly celebrated. Today, cutting sessions are now conducted in hiding and across the borders due to fear of the law," she said.

Mr Daniel Alemu, the deputy country representative of United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), revealed that last year, "the Kenya Police Service together with the Uganda Police worked together to rescue 12 girls who had crossed into Kenya from Uganda to undergo FGM."

Dr Linah Jebii Kilimo, the Kenyan Chief Administrative Secretary at Ministry of Public Service and Gender, said his country is open to working with Uganda to address the cross-border FGM. She added that they are still trying to get to the bottom of what occasions the movements.

"Maybe it is because of affordability, fear of being arrested in their native country and lack of proximity to FGM sites in their country," she said.

Ms Dora Kanabahita Byamukama, a lawyer, said because the practice has been addressed as a health issue, people are increasingly turning to health-care providers to perform the procedure in the hope that this will reduce the risk of complications.

Health experts, however, say the same complications -- which can result in long-term health and psychological consequences and sexual dysfunction -- are a risk regardless of who performs the procedure.

Uganda managed to reduce the prevalence of FGM from 1.4 percent in 2011 to 0.3 percent in 2016. But Ms Mutuuzo said their preliminary findings show that there was a 56 percent rise in FGM during Covid-19 pandemic. She attributed this to closure of schools.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X