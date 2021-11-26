Namibia: 2021 Bank Windhoek Doek Literary Awards Winners

THE first Bank Windhoek Doek Literary awards were hosted last week to recognise Namibian writers, poets and visual artists, who produce resonant fiction, non-fiction, poetry and visual arts.

Published in Doek! Literary Magazine, these artists add their unique voices to the country's emerging literary community.

Bank Windhoek corporate communication practitioner Samuel Linyondi, in a statement, said Ndawedwa Hanghuwo, Natasha Uys, Pauline Ndhlovu and Namafu Amutse scooped the awards.

Hanghuwo, a Namibian writer studying at the Namibia University of Science and Technology towards a degree in English literature, won the fiction category for his short story 'Silhouette'.

Journalist and editor Uys was crowned as the winner in the non-fiction category over her story 'Ouma Sofie's gold'.

Zimbabwean-born Namibian curator and writer Ndhlovu, whose work explores the themes of land, memory, healing, time, and senescence was the best in the poetry category for his 'Green and greening' poetry piece.

Amutse's 'Chrysalis' was the winner in the visual art category. 'Chrysalis' is a captivating exploration of emergence.

Bank Windhoek's executive officer: marketing and corporate communication services Jacqueline Pack said the bank is a staunch supporter of arts in Namibia.

"We firmly believe in giving back to the communities in which we operate and support the causes that truly make a difference at the grassroots level, where community is strongest, and where common values and experience dominate and bind," she said.

The next edition of the Bank Windhoek Doek Literary Awards will take place in 2023.

Bank Windhoek-sponsored awards recognise artists' literary talent and amplify their works to new audiences at home and abroad.