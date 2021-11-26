Namibia: Swapo Councillors Content With Opposition Role At Walvis Bay

25 November 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Ester Mbathera

The three Swapo councillors in the Walvis Bay local authority council were left out in the cold as members of other parties took up the leading positions in the council after an election on Thursday.

The three Swapo councillors - Albertina Nkoshi, Ephraim Shozi and Paulus Kauhondamwa - will not be serving in the council's management committee or in mayoral positions over the next year.

Shozi said the three did not stand for any position out of respect for the electorate.

He said they are ready to occupy the opposition benches and make their contributions for service delivery from there.

"We respect the decision taken by the voters and we are not scared. We are willing to work as a team for the council. We are not shaken by being on the opposition benches but our contributions towards service delivery is what matters," said Shozi.

Walvis Bay mayor Trevino Forbes and his deputy, Saara Mutondoka, who are both members of the Independent Patriots for Change (IPC), have retained their positions.

Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) councillor Richard Hoaeb, Landless People's Movement (LPM) councillor Ryan Gordon, Roland Bramwell from the Joint Walvis Bay Residents Association (JWRA) and Leroy Victor of the IPC make up the management committee.

The committee is chaired by the PDM's Hoaeb.

The IPC's Olivia Andrews is an alternate member of the management committee.

Hoaeb said the parties are working on a rotational basis to allow each party to serve on the management committee.

"Unity is what we are trying to create so giving every party the opportunity to be a part of the management committee which is the decision-making body will also help in shaping decision-making for the betterment of Walvis Bay," Hoaeb said.

