Namibia: Police Launch Year-End Road Safety Campaign

25 November 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Puyeipawa Nakashole

The Namibian Police launched their year-end road safety campaign at Keetmanshoop on Thursday.

The police's festive season road safety campaign commenced on 17 November and will run until 17 January.

This was announced by the police's regional commander in //Kharas, David Indongo, who noted that road accidents tend to increase during the festive period.

Indongo said the police have deployed more traffic law-enforcement officers on the country's main roads and at road traffic checkpoints, especially on the B1 and B2 roads.

Speaking on behalf of police inspector general Sebastian Ndeitunga, Indongo said the law enforcement should be done to ensure safety on national roads and prove the police's commitment to keeping all road users safe during the festive season.

Indongo added that aspects on which the police will focus are loads on vehicles, the execution of arrest warrants, roadworthiness of motor vehicles, speed measuring, passenger-carrying vehicles, random breath testing and drunk-driving, among others.

