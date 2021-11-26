Tanzania: Demolitions Render 50 Families Homeless in Dar es Salaam

24 November 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Gadiosa Lamtey

Dar es Salaam — More than 50 families in Mbweni in the outskirts of Dar es Salaam city have been left homeless after their houses were demolished by Kinondoni Municipality claiming they had encroached on the land.

According to the residents whose houses were demolished, they have been using the area for agriculture and livestock for almost 15 years and later started building permanent settlements after claiming the government abandoned the 20 acres of land.

On Monday, November 22, the municipality carried out the demolition exercise of 20 houses leaving the families homeless.

However, on Wednesday, the Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner Mr Amos Makala visited the area and directed the municipal to suspend the demolition exercise until a permanent solution is found.

Speaking at the scene, assistant commissioner for Land from Kindondoni Municipal Mr Idrisa Kayera said the area is owned by the ministry of Land since 2001.

He said when the government planned to use it for other uses people started building houses even after they were directed to stop they did not obey the order, instead, they removed beacons.

One of the residents Mr Noel Ezekiel admitted that they invaded the area despite government efforts urging them to vacate.

"We have already committed a mistake we have families so we call on the government to think about our welfare."

On the other hand, RC Makala said the area belongs to the government.

"I am suspending the demolition exercise until we get a permanent solution."

He said will send a team of experts from the ministry, municipal, and region to sit with residents and see how they can help them.

