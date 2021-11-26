Tanzania: 'Ubongo' Innovator Wins Sh20 Million Innovation Award

Arusha — Ubongo, a local non-profit social enterprise, is this year's winner of the prestigious Rotman Innovation of the Year Award worth $10,000 Canadian dollars (approximately Sh20 million).

The enterprise is also credited with being Africa's leading producer of "kids' edutainment": educational entertainment materials such as games, films and shows.

The prize is presented annually by Grand Challenges Canada, a Canadian not-for-profit organisation that invests in local innovations that address critical global health, humanitarian and Indigenous community challenges in Canada and low-resource countries.

The Rotman Innovation of the Year Award was created in honour of the late Joseph Rotman, Founding Chair of Grand Challenges Canada, and his family, in recognition of their unfailing support for global health innovation.

The Award honours innovation that has had the largest sustainable increase in lives saved or lives improved over the past year.

Ubongo was recognised for its transformative innovation of offering evidence-based programming that improves developmental outcomes for children, while using broadcast technology to reach a wide breadth of children across Sub-Saharan Africa.