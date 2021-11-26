Mauritius: IOM Regional Director for Southern Africa Pays Courtesy Call On Prime Minister

24 November 2021
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) Regional Director for Southern Africa, Mr Charles Kwenin, paid a courtesy call on the Prime Minister, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, this afternoon, at the Treasury Building in Port-Louis.

In a statement, Mr Kwenin highlighted that discussions with the Prime Minister focused on migration issues and foreign labour. He recalled that Mauritius was the 119th Member State of the IOM since 2006, adding that the country was a champion in migration management.

He emphasised the need to adopt a Labour Migration Policy to guide the management of migration while recalling that Mauritius adopted the Policy in 2018. He also commended the close working relations between Mauritius and the IOM.

Mr Kwenin further stated that migration was a human reality and hence the need to manage it. He highlighted the importance of working together and adopting an integrated approach to tackle the issue as migration was multifaceted.

Mr Charles Kwenin, accompanied by the Chief of Mission for Mauritius and Seychelles, Ms Céline Lemmel, are in Mauritius since 21 November 2021. They will be travelling to Reunion Island tomorrow.

During their visit in Mauritius, they met with the Minister of Land Transport and Light Rail, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade, Mr Alan Ganoo, and the Minister of Labour, Human Resource Development, and Training, Mr Soodesh Callichurn, where discussions focused on several issues such as human trafficking and a Code of Conduct for migrant workers.

