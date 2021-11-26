Somalia: Puntland Receives Fully Equipped Veterinary Vehicles From Save the Children

With funds from the African Development Bank Group through Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), Save the Children handed over four fully equipped veterinary vehicles, two pickup trucks, six motorbikes, and veterinary equipment to Puntland.

The equipment was handed over and held within the Drought Resilience and Sustainable Livelihoods Programme (DRSLPII) framework for Somalia. The DRSLPII is geared towards building resilience and sustainable livelihoods for pastoral and agro-pastoral communities in drought-prone areas of Somalia.

The overall goal is to contribute to poverty reduction and accelerated economic growth on a sustainable basis in Somalia.

This will be achieved by investing in natural resources (water, pasture) management, integrated land management, ecosystem restoration and protection, and the rebuilding of agricultural and livestock infrastructures.

The medium and long-term goals of the programme are to stabilise the pastoral and agro-pastoral production systems and improve the livelihoods and resilience of the production systems.